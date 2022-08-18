Seed Treatment Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Seed Treatment Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Seed Treatment Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Seed Treatment Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Seed Treatment Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Seed Treatment Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Insecticides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Seed Treatment Additives include Bayer, Syngenta, BASF, Corteva Agriscience, Nufarm, FMC, Arysta Lifescience, Sumitomo Chemical and UPL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Seed Treatment Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Seed Treatment Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Seed Treatment Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Insecticides

Fungicides

Biologics

Others

Global Seed Treatment Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Seed Treatment Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Other Crops

Global Seed Treatment Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Seed Treatment Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Seed Treatment Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Seed Treatment Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Seed Treatment Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Seed Treatment Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer

Syngenta

BASF

Corteva Agriscience

Nufarm

FMC

Arysta Lifescience

Sumitomo Chemical

UPL

Incotec

Germains

Novozymes

Adama Agricultural

Advanced Biological Marketing

Koppert Biological System

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Seed Treatment Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Seed Treatment Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Seed Treatment Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Seed Treatment Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Seed Treatment Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Seed Treatment Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Seed Treatment Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Seed Treatment Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Seed Treatment Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Seed Treatment Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Seed Treatment Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Seed Treatment Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Seed Treatment Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seed Treatment Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Seed Treatment Additives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seed Treatment Additives Companies

4 S

