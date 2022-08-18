Rubber Magnets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rubber magnets are generally ferrite powder bonded with a synthetic rubber compound and are made of a resilient, flexible, and adjustable rubber material. Rubber magnets are generally processed into roll, strips, block, sheet, ring, and all other types of complex shapes. They have excellent flexural resistance and flexibility as they are processed through extrusion molding, injection molding, or calendaring. Rubber magnets are also coated with paper, PVC film, UV oil coating, double-sided adhesive, or color die, which is then cut into different shapes depending upon the requirements. As the rubber magnets are flexible, the semi-finished or finished product can be punched, slit, cut, or laminated according to the specific requirements. There are two major types of rubber magnets, namely, isotropic and anisotropic rubber magnets. Rubber magnets are widely used in automotive, aerospace, electrical, and transportation industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rubber Magnets in global, including the following market information:

Global Rubber Magnets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rubber Magnets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Rubber Magnets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rubber Magnets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Isotropic Rubber Magnets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rubber Magnets include TA TONG MAGNET, Adams Magnetic Products, Jasdi Magnet, Tokyo Ferrite, Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Jyun Magnetism Group, Magtech Industrial, Eclipse Magnetics (Spear & Jackson) and MAGMATE TAIWAN LTD., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rubber Magnets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rubber Magnets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rubber Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Isotropic Rubber Magnets

Anisotropic Rubber Magnets

Global Rubber Magnets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rubber Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Others

Global Rubber Magnets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rubber Magnets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rubber Magnets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rubber Magnets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rubber Magnets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Rubber Magnets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TA TONG MAGNET

Adams Magnetic Products

Jasdi Magnet

Tokyo Ferrite

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Jyun Magnetism Group

Magtech Industrial

Eclipse Magnetics (Spear & Jackson)

MAGMATE TAIWAN LTD.

Dexter Magnetic Technologies

Magnum Magnetics

Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material

SIMOTEC Group

Hing Ngai

Realpower Magnetic Industry

Magnet Technology

Xiamen Dexing Magnet Tech

AIM Magnet

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics

Zhonghao Magnetic Materials

NingBo BestWay Magnet

Jiangmen Magsource New Material

Shenzhen Feller Magnets

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rubber Magnets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rubber Magnets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rubber Magnets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rubber Magnets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rubber Magnets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rubber Magnets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rubber Magnets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rubber Magnets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rubber Magnets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rubber Magnets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rubber Magnets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rubber Magnets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rubber Magnets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rubber Magnets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rubber Magnets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rubber Magnets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rubber Magnets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Isotropic Rubber Magnets



