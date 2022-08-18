Radiation Curable Coatings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Radiation Curable Coatings market was valued at 5363.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.16% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Radiation curable coatings are the polymer coatings, which are cured (cross-linking) when exposed to a radiation of ultra violet light (UV) or electron beam (EB). Radiation curable coatings are generally composed of a base resin (e.g, oligomers or a blend of oligomers and monomers) formulated with other functional components. Other formulation components include reactive monomers, pigments, fillers, defoamers, adhesion promoters, flatting agents, wetting agents, slip aids, and stabilizers. Global Radiation Curable Coatings key players include Royal DSM, PPG, Sherwin Williams, Henkel, AkzoNobel N.V., etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 15%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share nearly 45%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 45 percent. In terms of product, UV-Curable is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Wood, followed by Plastic, Metal, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Royal DSM

AkzoNobel N.V.

IGP Pulvertechnik

Sika

Henkel

PPG

Sherwin Williams

Axalta Coating Systems

Cardinal Paint

Red Spot

Dymax Corporation

SDC Technologies

T&K TOKA

CMP (Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.)

Yips Chemical

Shanghai Phichem

Protech Powder Coatings

Kansai Altan

By Types:

UV-Curable

Electron Beam Curable

By Applications:

Wood

Plastics

Metal

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

