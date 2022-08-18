Plant-derived Squalane Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Squalane is a high-end, “oil-free” moisturizing ingredient, naturally found in nature and used in many cosmetics. Squalene is also obtained from plant sources including amaranth seed, olives, rice bran and wheat germ.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant-derived Squalane in global, including the following market information:

Global Plant-derived Squalane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plant-derived Squalane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Plant-derived Squalane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plant-derived Squalane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Olive-derived Squalane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plant-derived Squalane include Kishimoto, EFP, VESTAN, Maruha Nichiro, Arista Industries, Amyris, Sophim, Croda and Nucelis LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plant-derived Squalane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plant-derived Squalane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Plant-derived Squalane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Olive-derived Squalane

Sugarcane-derived Squalane

Global Plant-derived Squalane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Plant-derived Squalane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Global Plant-derived Squalane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Plant-derived Squalane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plant-derived Squalane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plant-derived Squalane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plant-derived Squalane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Plant-derived Squalane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kishimoto

EFP

VESTAN

Maruha Nichiro

Arista Industries

Amyris

Sophim

Croda

Nucelis LLC

Caroiline

Clariant

The Innovation Company

Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH

Kuraray

NOF Group

Ineos

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plant-derived Squalane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plant-derived Squalane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plant-derived Squalane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plant-derived Squalane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plant-derived Squalane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plant-derived Squalane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plant-derived Squalane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plant-derived Squalane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plant-derived Squalane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plant-derived Squalane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plant-derived Squalane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant-derived Squalane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant-derived Squalane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-derived Squalane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant-derived Squalane Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-derived Squalane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

