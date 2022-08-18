Plant-derived Squalane Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Squalane is a high-end, “oil-free” moisturizing ingredient, naturally found in nature and used in many cosmetics. Squalene is also obtained from plant sources including amaranth seed, olives, rice bran and wheat germ.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant-derived Squalane in global, including the following market information:
Global Plant-derived Squalane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plant-derived Squalane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Plant-derived Squalane companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plant-derived Squalane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Olive-derived Squalane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plant-derived Squalane include Kishimoto, EFP, VESTAN, Maruha Nichiro, Arista Industries, Amyris, Sophim, Croda and Nucelis LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plant-derived Squalane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plant-derived Squalane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plant-derived Squalane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Olive-derived Squalane
Sugarcane-derived Squalane
Global Plant-derived Squalane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plant-derived Squalane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Nutraceuticals
Pharmaceuticals
Other
Global Plant-derived Squalane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plant-derived Squalane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plant-derived Squalane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plant-derived Squalane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plant-derived Squalane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Plant-derived Squalane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kishimoto
EFP
VESTAN
Maruha Nichiro
Arista Industries
Amyris
Sophim
Croda
Nucelis LLC
Caroiline
Clariant
The Innovation Company
Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH
Kuraray
NOF Group
Ineos
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plant-derived Squalane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plant-derived Squalane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plant-derived Squalane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plant-derived Squalane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plant-derived Squalane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plant-derived Squalane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plant-derived Squalane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plant-derived Squalane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plant-derived Squalane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plant-derived Squalane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plant-derived Squalane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant-derived Squalane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant-derived Squalane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-derived Squalane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant-derived Squalane Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-derived Squalane Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
