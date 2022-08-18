Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Paper-based Packaging for Beverages market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Paper-based Packaging for Beverages market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Beverage Cartons
Paper-based Straws
Paperboard-based Multipacks
Segment by Application
Juice
Carbonated Soft Drink
Others
By Company
Amcor Ltd.
Mondi Group
WestRock
International Paper Company
Sappi Ltd.
DS Smith
Sonoco Corporation
Greif
Tetra PaK
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Industry Trends
2.3.2 Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Market Drivers
2.3.3 Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Market Challenges
2.3.4 Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Paper-based Packaging for Beverages Players by Revenue
