Metal Floor Drain Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Floor Drain in global, including the following market information:
Global Metal Floor Drain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metal Floor Drain Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Metal Floor Drain companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Floor Drain market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stainless Steel Floor Drains Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Floor Drain include Aliaxis Group, Zurn Industries, Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER), ACO, Geberit, McWane, Wedi, KESSEL AG and Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Floor Drain manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Floor Drain Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Floor Drain Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)
Stainless Steel Floor Drains
Copper Floor Drain
Others
Global Metal Floor Drain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Floor Drain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household Used
Commercial Used
Municipal Used
Industrial Used
Others
Global Metal Floor Drain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Floor Drain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal Floor Drain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal Floor Drain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metal Floor Drain sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Metal Floor Drain sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aliaxis Group
Zurn Industries
Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER)
ACO
Geberit
McWane
Wedi
KESSEL AG
Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc.
Sioux Chief Mfg
HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH
Josam Company
MIFAB, Inc.
Beijing Runde Hongtu Technology Development
Unidrain A/S
Gridiron SpA
Jomoo
AWI
Caggiati Maurizio
Miro Europe
WeiXing NBM
Ferplast Srl
BLUCHER
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Floor Drain Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Material
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Floor Drain Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Floor Drain Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Floor Drain Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Floor Drain Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Floor Drain Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Floor Drain Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Floor Drain Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Floor Drain Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Floor Drain Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Floor Drain Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Floor Drain Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Floor Drain Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Floor Drain Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Floor Drain Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Floor Drain Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Material – Global Metal Floor Drain Market Size Markets
