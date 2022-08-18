Low Voltage Cable Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Low Voltage Cable market was valued at 5621.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cable is used to transmit electric power or signal current, signal voltage covered with insulation layer, protective layer, shielding layer, etc.Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in the low voltage cables & accessories market in 2014, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the high urbanization and industrialization in countries such as China, India, and Japan which is increasing the spending for power infrastructure.

By Market Verdors:

Prysmian

Nexans

General Cable

Nkt Cables

ABB

Encore Wire

Finolex Cables

Bahra Advanced Cable Manufacture

Brugg Group

Caledonian Cables

Dubai Cable

Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable

Kabelwerk Eupen

Polycab Wires

Riyadh Cables

Southwire

By Types:

Ground Cable

Underground Cable

By Applications:

Infrastructure

Utilities

Petroleum & Natural Gas

Mining

Wind Power Generation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Low Voltage Cable Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Low Voltage Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ground Cable

1.4.3 Underground Cable

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Low Voltage Cable Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Infrastructure

1.5.3 Utilities

1.5.4 Petroleum & Natural Gas

1.5.5 Mining

1.5.6 Wind Power Generation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Low Voltage Cable Market

1.8.1 Global Low Voltage Cable Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Low Voltage Cable Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Low Voltage Cable Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Low Voltage Cable Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Low Voltage Cable Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Low Voltage Cable Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Low Voltage Cable Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North Amer

