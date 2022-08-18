Glulam Timber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glulam Timber in global, including the following market information:
Global Glulam Timber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Glulam Timber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Glulam Timber companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glulam Timber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Modified Melamine-resin Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glulam Timber include Boise Cascade, Calvert Glulam, Pfeifer Group, Canfor Corporation, Setra Group, Schilliger Holz, Structurlam, Mayr-Melnhof Holz and Binderholz GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glulam Timber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glulam Timber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Glulam Timber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Modified Melamine-resin Type
Phenol Resorcinol-resin Type
Polyurethane Type
Global Glulam Timber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Glulam Timber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Others
Global Glulam Timber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Glulam Timber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glulam Timber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glulam Timber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Glulam Timber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Glulam Timber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Boise Cascade
Calvert Glulam
Pfeifer Group
Canfor Corporation
Setra Group
Schilliger Holz
Structurlam
Mayr-Melnhof Holz
Binderholz GmbH
B&K Structures
Eugen Decker
Meiken Lamwood Corp
Hasslacher
Glulam Ltd
CWC
Buckland Timber
Swedish Wood
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glulam Timber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glulam Timber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glulam Timber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glulam Timber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glulam Timber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glulam Timber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glulam Timber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glulam Timber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glulam Timber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glulam Timber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glulam Timber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glulam Timber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glulam Timber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glulam Timber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glulam Timber Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glulam Timber Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Glulam Timber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Modified Melamine-resin Type
4.1.3 Phe
