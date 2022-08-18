Glucono Delta Lactone Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glucono Delta Lactone in global, including the following market information:

Global Glucono Delta Lactone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glucono Delta Lactone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Glucono Delta Lactone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glucono Delta Lactone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glucono Delta Lactone include BASF SE, Arkema Group, Huntsman International LLC, Clariant, Chembo Pharma, JungBunzlauer, RUTGERS Group and AK Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glucono Delta Lactone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glucono Delta Lactone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glucono Delta Lactone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Glucono Delta Lactone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glucono Delta Lactone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tofu Solidifier

Dairy Gelling Agent

Quality Improver

Acidifying Agent

Other

Global Glucono Delta Lactone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glucono Delta Lactone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glucono Delta Lactone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glucono Delta Lactone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glucono Delta Lactone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Glucono Delta Lactone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Arkema Group

Huntsman International LLC

Clariant

Chembo Pharma

JungBunzlauer

RUTGERS Group

AK Scientific

