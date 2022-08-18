Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Oxidizing

Non-Oxidizing

Segment by Application

Pulp

Paper

By Company

BASF

LANXESS

Dupont

Kemira

Thor Group Limited

Vink Chemicals

KLK Kolb

City Cat Chemicals

Dadia Chemical Industries

LAMIRSA

Acquaflex

Hakuto

Mid South Chemical

Dorf Ketal

Aries Chemical

NCR Biochemical

Srivilas Hydrotech

KAM Biotechnology

Finor Piplaj Chemical

Suntex International

Hans Fine Chemical

Qingdao Xiangze Chemical

Zhongbei Fine Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 Biocides for Pulp and Paper Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biocides for Pulp and Paper

1.2 Biocides for Pulp and Paper Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Oxidizing

1.2.3 Non-Oxidizing

1.3 Biocides for Pulp and Paper Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Pulp

1.3.3 Paper

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Biocides for Pulp and Paper Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Biocides for Pulp and Paper Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Biocides for Pulp and Paper Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Biocides for Pulp and Paper Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturer

