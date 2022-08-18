Cyclopentene (CAS 142-29-0) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cyclopentene (CAS 142-29-0) market was valued at 27.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.75% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cyclopentene is a chemical compound with the formula (CH2)3(CH)2. It is a colorless liquid with a petrol-like odor. It is one of the cycloalkenes. Cyclopentene is produced industrially in large amounts by steam cracking of naphtha.Cyclopentene less dense than water and insoluble in water. Flash point below 0°F. Vapors heavier than air. Inhalation of high concentrations may be narcotic. Used to make rubber and plastics. Global Cyclopentene (CAS 142-29-0) major players include Zeon Corporation, Huangshan Basihui, etc. Global top 2 manufacturers hold a share of over 75%. Asia Pacific holds a significant market share, with a share of about 65%, followed by Europe, which has a share of about 25 percent. In terms of product, ?95% Purity is the largest segment, with a share of over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Comonomer.

By Market Verdors:

Zeon Corporation

Huangshan Basihui

Shanghai Gonghe

Huaian Liebang Kangtai

Seqens

By Types:

?95% Purity

?99% Purity

By Applications:

Comonomer

Organic Synthesis

