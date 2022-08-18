Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Due to the growing demand for lightweight rolls, the composites market is growing. Realize operational and security benefits. Carbon fiber composite rolls provide maximum strength and performance with minimal weight and occupy a large share of the composite roll market. Such high consumption is mainly due to the large demand in the paper and pulp, textile, and film and foil processing industries. In addition, they can be used to transport bulk materials in mining applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Composite Roll in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Carbon Fiber Composite Roll companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoset Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Composite Roll include Lorbrand Composites, NEPEAN Conveyors, Pronexos, Double E Company LLC, Flexible Steel Lacing Company, Katsura Roller Manufacturing Corporation Limited and Amalga Composites, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Composite Roll manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mining

Pulp and Paper

Textile

Film and Foil Processing

Others

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fiber Composite Roll revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Composite Roll revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Composite Roll sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Composite Roll sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lorbrand Composites

NEPEAN Conveyors

Pronexos

Double E Company LLC

Flexible Steel Lacing Company

Katsura Roller Manufacturing Corporation Limited

Amalga Composites

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Composite Roll Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

