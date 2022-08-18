Calcium Benzoate Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Calcium Benzoate in global, including the following market information:

Global Calcium Benzoate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Calcium Benzoate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Calcium Benzoate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Calcium Benzoate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Calcium Benzoate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Calcium Benzoate include FBC Industries, Zaozhuang Tongtai Weirun Chemical, Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical, Triveni Chemicals, Tianjin Hitechs, Vega Pharma, Dr. J. Pharmachem, Kraft Chemical Company and Harry W. Gaffney Company. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

we surveyed the Calcium Benzoate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Calcium Benzoate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Calcium Benzoate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade Calcium Benzoate

Pharma Grade Calcium Benzoate

Industrial Grade Calcium Benzoate

Global Calcium Benzoate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Calcium Benzoate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Preservative

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Feed Antioxidant

Others

Global Calcium Benzoate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Calcium Benzoate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Calcium Benzoate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Calcium Benzoate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Calcium Benzoate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Calcium Benzoate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FBC Industries

Zaozhuang Tongtai Weirun Chemical

Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical

Triveni Chemicals

Tianjin Hitechs

Vega Pharma

Dr. J. Pharmachem

Kraft Chemical Company

Harry W. Gaffney Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Calcium Benzoate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Calcium Benzoate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Calcium Benzoate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Calcium Benzoate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Calcium Benzoate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Calcium Benzoate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Calcium Benzoate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Calcium Benzoate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Calcium Benzoate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Calcium Benzoate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Calcium Benzoate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Calcium Benzoate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Calcium Benzoate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Calcium Benzoate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Calcium Benzoate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Calcium Benzoate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Calcium Benzoate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

