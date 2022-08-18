Bone Char Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bone char is a porous, black, granular material produced by charring animal bones. Its composition varies depending on how it is made; however, it consists mainly of tricalcium phosphate (or hydroxyapatite) 5780%, calcium carbonate 610% and carbon 710%. It is primarily used for filtration and decolorisation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bone Char in global, including the following market information:
Global Bone Char Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bone Char Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Bone Char companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bone Char market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Granules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bone Char include Beacon Commodities, Brimac Char, IWE, Compostwerks, Alpha-Pure, Ebonex and Anthracite Filter Media, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bone Char manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bone Char Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bone Char Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Granules
Powder
Global Bone Char Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bone Char Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Treatment
Decolorizing and Deashing Agent
Black Pigment
Others
Global Bone Char Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bone Char Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bone Char revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bone Char revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bone Char sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Bone Char sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Beacon Commodities
Brimac Char
IWE
Compostwerks
Alpha-Pure
Ebonex
Anthracite Filter Media
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bone Char Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bone Char Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bone Char Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bone Char Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bone Char Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bone Char Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bone Char Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bone Char Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bone Char Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bone Char Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bone Char Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bone Char Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bone Char Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bone Char Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bone Char Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bone Char Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bone Char Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Granules
4.1.3 Powder
4.2 By Type – Global Bone Char Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Glo
