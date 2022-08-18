Anaerobic Digestion Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anaerobic Digestion in global, including the following market information:

Global Anaerobic Digestion Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anaerobic Digestion Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Anaerobic Digestion companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anaerobic Digestion market was valued at 112.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 155.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Biogas Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anaerobic Digestion include Tamar Energy, BTS Biogas, Weltec, Biogen, AD4Energy, Clarke Energy, Biogen, EnviTec and Blue Sphere, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anaerobic Digestion manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anaerobic Digestion Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anaerobic Digestion Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Biogas

Digestate

Global Anaerobic Digestion Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anaerobic Digestion Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Municipal

Industrial

Others

Global Anaerobic Digestion Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anaerobic Digestion Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anaerobic Digestion revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anaerobic Digestion revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anaerobic Digestion sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Anaerobic Digestion sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tamar Energy

BTS Biogas

Weltec

Biogen

AD4Energy

Clarke Energy

EnviTec

Blue Sphere

CH4 Biogas

PlanET Biogas

Veolia

Xergi

SEaB Energy

Stream BioEnergy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anaerobic Digestion Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anaerobic Digestion Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anaerobic Digestion Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anaerobic Digestion Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anaerobic Digestion Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anaerobic Digestion Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anaerobic Digestion Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anaerobic Digestion Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anaerobic Digestion Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anaerobic Digestion Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anaerobic Digestion Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anaerobic Digestion Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anaerobic Digestion Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anaerobic Digestion Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anaerobic Digestion Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anaerobic Digestion Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Anaerobic Dig

