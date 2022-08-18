Aerospace and Defense Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

The Emerging 5 Aerospace & Defense industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– These countries contributed $172,546.2 million to the global aerospace & defense industry in 2020, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $234,721.8 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.3% over the 2020-25 period.

– Within the aerospace & defense industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $118,378.0 million in 2020. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $38,963.5 and $6,868.9 million, respectively.

– China is expected to lead the aerospace & defense industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $163,401.0 million in 2025, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $53,058.6 and $9,791.9 million, respectively.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Aerospace & Defense

2.1. Industry Outlook

3 Aerospace & Defense in South Africa

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Aerospace & Defense in Brazil

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Data

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.4. Market outlook

4.5. Five forces analysis

4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Aerospace & Defense in China

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

6 Aerospace & Defense in India

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis

6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

7 Aerospace & Defense in Mexico

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis

7.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

8 Company Profiles

8.1. Denel SOC Ltd

8.2. BAE Systems plc

8.3. Embraer SA

8.4. AviChina Industry & Technology Co., Ltd.

8.5. China North Industries Corp

8.6. Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd

8.7. Bharat Electronics Ltd

8.8. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

8.9. Tata Sons Pvt Ltd

8.10. The Boeing Company

8.11. Airbus SE.

8.12. Safran SA

9 Appendix

9.1. Methodology

9.2. About MarketLine

