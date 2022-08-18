Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acrylates/C10-30 alkyl acrylate crosspolymer is a synthetic ingredient used to improve the texture and feel of skincare and cosmetic formulations. It is mainly used as a thickening agent, texture enhancer, film-forming agent, and emulsifier in cosmetics and skincare products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer in global, including the following market information:

Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than pH 5.0 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer include Anhui Newman Fine Chemicals, BASF, Cobiosa, Croda, Evonik and Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology (Tinci), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than pH 5.0

pH 5.0

More than pH 5.0

Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics

Skin Care Products

Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anhui Newman Fine Chemicals

BASF

Cobiosa

Croda

Evonik

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology (Tinci)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylates and C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufact

