Acoustic Fiber Glass Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acoustic Fiber Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Acoustic Fiber Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acoustic Fiber Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Continuous Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acoustic Fiber Glass include GLT Products, Armstrong World Industries, Acoustical Surfaces, Inc., CertainTeed Ceilings, Eckel Industries Inc., Owens Corning, ROCKFON and Kinetics Noise Control, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

we surveyed the Acoustic Fiber Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Continuous Fiber

Fixed Length Fiber

Glass Wool

Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Interior Iining of Engine Compartments

Sheet Metal Equipment Guards

Light Gauge Aluminum or Metal Ducts

Pump or Others Electric-motor Driven Equipment Enclosures

Portable Engine-generator Cabinets

Air compressor Enclosures

In-Plant Personnel Booths

Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acoustic Fiber Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acoustic Fiber Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acoustic Fiber Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Acoustic Fiber Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GLT Products

Armstrong World Industries

Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.

CertainTeed Ceilings

Eckel Industries Inc.

Owens Corning

ROCKFON

Kinetics Noise Control, Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acoustic Fiber Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acoustic Fiber Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acoustic Fiber Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acoustic Fiber Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acoustic Fiber Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acoustic Fiber Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acoustic Fiber Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acoustic Fiber Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

