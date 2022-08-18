2022-2027 and Regional Metal Cutting Fluids Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Metal Cutting Fluids market was valued at 478.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .48% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Metal cutting fluids are an industrial liquid which has higher functions of cooling, lubricating, antirusting and cleaning performance. It is used to cool and lubricate the cutting and the workplace. The use of cutting fluid generally causes economy of tools and it becomes easier to keep tight tolerances and to maintain work piece surface properties without damages. Metal cutting fluids has higher functions of cooling, lubricating, antirusting and cleaning performance, which is widely used in automobile manufacturing, precision machinery, electrical equipment and metal products.

As to the metal cutting fluids downstream application, automobile manufacturing is its largest downstream market, which shares 33.23% of the consumption in 2016. Cutting fluids play important role in making some compound such as engine and clutch in automobile industry. BMW and Audi are one of the leading users of global metal cutting in automobile manufacturing. Metal cutting fluids is divided into emulsion metal cutting fluids, semi-synthetic metal cutting fluids, synthesis metal cutting fluids and neat oil metal cutting fluids by type.

Neat oil metal cutting fluids can be used for application from light machining to heavy-duty operations. And production of neat oil metal cutting fluids share 29.4% in 2016. At present, the manufactures of metal cutting fluids are concentrated in Europe, North America, Japan, China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 27.75% in 2016.

The follow area is North America. The global production of metal cutting fluids increases from 992.1 K MT in 2012 to 1178.8 K MT in 2017. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of metal cutting fluids are Houghton (Gulf Oil), BP, Fuchs, Exxon Mobil, Yushiro Chemical. And the production of Houghton (Gulf Oil) occupied about 8.52% in 2016.

