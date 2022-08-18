1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) in global, including the following market information:

Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Waterborne Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) include Axalta Coating Systems, Dupont, AkzoNobel, BASF, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Hempel, Jotun and Covestro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Waterborne

Solventborne

Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Construction

Power Plant

Others

Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Axalta Coating Systems

Dupont

AkzoNobel

BASF

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Hempel

Jotun

Covestro

Lubrizol Performance Coatings

Hirshfield's

Cloverdale Paint

Aervoe

Indokote

Malchem

Benjamin Moore

Chevron Phillips Chemical

HMG Paints

Mascoat

Triangle Coatings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

