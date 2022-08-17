Wood-Based Sheet Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Wood-Based Sheet Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood-Based Sheet Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Plywoods
Particleboards
Oriented Strand Board (OSB)
Fibre Building Boards
Segment by Application
Furniture
Construction
Flooring
Others
By Company
Kronospan
Arauco
Daiken New Zealand
Duratex
Georgia-Pacific
Masisa
Swiss Krono Group
Norbord
Louisiana-Pacific
Weyerhaeuser
Egger
Sonae Industria
Pfleiderer
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wood-Based Sheet Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wood-Based Sheet Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Plywoods
1.2.3 Particleboards
1.2.4 Oriented Strand Board (OSB)
1.2.5 Fibre Building Boards
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wood-Based Sheet Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Furniture
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Flooring
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wood-Based Sheet Materials Production
2.1 Global Wood-Based Sheet Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wood-Based Sheet Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wood-Based Sheet Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wood-Based Sheet Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wood-Based Sheet Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wood-Based Sheet Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wood-Based Sheet Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wood-Based Sheet Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wood-Based Sheet Materials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Wood-Based Sheet Ma
