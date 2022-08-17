Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Unmanned Submarine Vehicles market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Remotely Operated

Fully Autonomous

Segment by Application

Commercial Exploration

Scientific Research

Defence

Others

By Company

Oceaneering

Kongsberg Maritime

Lockheed Martin

SAAB Group

TechnipFMC

Atlas Elektronik

OceanServer Technology (L3Harris)

BAE Systems

ECA Robotics SAS

Teledyne Marine

Total Marine Technology (TMT)

General Dynamics

Forum Energy Technologies

Boeing

Tianjin Deepinfar

Deep Ocean Engineering

VideoRay

International Submarine Engineering

Boston Engineering

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Remotely Operated

1.2.3 Fully Autonomous

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial Exploration

1.3.3 Scientific Research

1.3.4 Defence

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Production

2.1 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Sales by Region

3.4

