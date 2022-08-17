Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Unmanned Submarine Vehicles market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Remotely Operated
Fully Autonomous
Segment by Application
Commercial Exploration
Scientific Research
Defence
Others
By Company
Oceaneering
Kongsberg Maritime
Lockheed Martin
SAAB Group
TechnipFMC
Atlas Elektronik
OceanServer Technology (L3Harris)
BAE Systems
ECA Robotics SAS
Teledyne Marine
Total Marine Technology (TMT)
General Dynamics
Forum Energy Technologies
Boeing
Tianjin Deepinfar
Deep Ocean Engineering
VideoRay
International Submarine Engineering
Boston Engineering
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Remotely Operated
1.2.3 Fully Autonomous
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Exploration
1.3.3 Scientific Research
1.3.4 Defence
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Production
2.1 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Unmanned Submarine Vehicles Sales by Region
3.4
