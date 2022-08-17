Traditional CTG Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cardiotocography (CTG), also known as Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM), which can monitor both the fetal heart rate and uterine contractions. This method provides a paper recording of the fetal heart rate and the uterine contractions, but prevents the mother from leaving the hospital bed and restricts general movement.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Traditional CTG in global, including the following market information:
Global Traditional CTG Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Traditional CTG Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Traditional CTG companies in 2021 (%)
The global Traditional CTG market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
External Cardiotocography Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Traditional CTG include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Edan Instruments, BIOLIGHT, ArjoHuntleigh, Contec Medical Systems, Sunray Medical Apparatus, Bionet and Luckcome, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Traditional CTG manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Traditional CTG Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Traditional CTG Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
External Cardiotocography
Internal Cardiotocography
Global Traditional CTG Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Traditional CTG Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinical
Home
Global Traditional CTG Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Traditional CTG Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Traditional CTG revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Traditional CTG revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Traditional CTG sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Traditional CTG sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Edan Instruments
BIOLIGHT
ArjoHuntleigh
Contec Medical Systems
Sunray Medical Apparatus
Bionet
Luckcome
Medgyn Products
BRAEL-Medical Equipment
Medical ECONET
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Traditional CTG Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Traditional CTG Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Traditional CTG Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Traditional CTG Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Traditional CTG Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Traditional CTG Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Traditional CTG Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Traditional CTG Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Traditional CTG Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Traditional CTG Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Traditional CTG Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Traditional CTG Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Traditional CTG Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traditional CTG Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Traditional CTG Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traditional CTG Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Traditional CTG Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 External Card
