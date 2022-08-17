Traditional CTG Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cardiotocography (CTG), also known as Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM), which can monitor both the fetal heart rate and uterine contractions. This method provides a paper recording of the fetal heart rate and the uterine contractions, but prevents the mother from leaving the hospital bed and restricts general movement.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Traditional CTG in global, including the following market information:

Global Traditional CTG Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Traditional CTG Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Traditional CTG companies in 2021 (%)

The global Traditional CTG market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

External Cardiotocography Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Traditional CTG include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Edan Instruments, BIOLIGHT, ArjoHuntleigh, Contec Medical Systems, Sunray Medical Apparatus, Bionet and Luckcome, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Traditional CTG manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Traditional CTG Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Traditional CTG Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

External Cardiotocography

Internal Cardiotocography

Global Traditional CTG Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Traditional CTG Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinical

Home

Global Traditional CTG Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Traditional CTG Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Traditional CTG revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Traditional CTG revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Traditional CTG sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Traditional CTG sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Edan Instruments

BIOLIGHT

ArjoHuntleigh

Contec Medical Systems

Sunray Medical Apparatus

Bionet

Luckcome

Medgyn Products

BRAEL-Medical Equipment

Medical ECONET

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Traditional CTG Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Traditional CTG Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Traditional CTG Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Traditional CTG Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Traditional CTG Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Traditional CTG Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Traditional CTG Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Traditional CTG Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Traditional CTG Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Traditional CTG Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Traditional CTG Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Traditional CTG Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Traditional CTG Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traditional CTG Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Traditional CTG Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traditional CTG Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Traditional CTG Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 External Card

