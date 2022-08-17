Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) in global, including the following market information:

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) market was valued at 599.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 561.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -0.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 90 Tall Oil Fatty Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) include Arizona, Westrock, Forchem, Georgia-Pacific, Harima, Chemical Associates, Florachem, IOP and OOO Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 90 Tall Oil Fatty Acid

Above 94 Tall Oil Fatty Acid

Above 95 Tall Oil Fatty Acid

Above 96 Tall Oil Fatty Acid

Above 97 Tall Oil Fatty Acid

Others

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fuel and Fuel Additives

Surfactants

Mining and Oilfield Chemicals

Coating and Inks

Rubbers

Others

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Tall Oil Fatty Acid(Cas 61790-12-3) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arizona

Westrock

Forchem

Georgia-Pacific

Harima

Chemical Associates

Florachem

IOP

OOO Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik

Lascaray

Segezha Group

Eastman

Pine Chemical Group

Foreverest Resources

