Screws for Bone Fixation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Screws are used for internal fixation more often than any other type of implant. Although the screw is a simple device, there are different designs based on the type of fracture and how the screw will be used. Screws come in different sizes for use with bones of different sizes. Screws can be used alone to hold a fracture, as well as with plates, rods, or nails. After the bone heals, screws may be either left in place or removed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Screws for Bone Fixation in global, including the following market information:
Global Screws for Bone Fixation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Screws for Bone Fixation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Screws for Bone Fixation companies in 2021 (%)
The global Screws for Bone Fixation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stainless-steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Screws for Bone Fixation include Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical, B Braun, Medtronic, Globus Medical and Orthofix Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Screws for Bone Fixation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Screws for Bone Fixation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Screws for Bone Fixation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stainless-steel
Titanium
Bioabsorbable
Global Screws for Bone Fixation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Screws for Bone Fixation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lower Extremity
Upper Extremity
Spinal
Other
Global Screws for Bone Fixation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Screws for Bone Fixation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Screws for Bone Fixation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Screws for Bone Fixation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Screws for Bone Fixation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Screws for Bone Fixation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson
Stryker
Zimmer Biomet
Smith & Nephew
Wright Medical
B Braun
Medtronic
Globus Medical
Orthofix Holdings
NuVasive
MicroPort
BioHorizons IPH
