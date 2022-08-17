Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An immunoassay analyzer is used in hospital and clinical laboratories to run automated biochemical tests to detect the presence and concentration of substances in the samples. Radioimmunoassay (RIA) is an in vitro assay that measures the presence of an antigen with very high sensitivity. Basically any biological substance for which a specific antibody exists can be measured, even in minute concentrations. RIA has been the first immunoassay technique developed to analyze nanomolar and picomolar concentrations of hormones in biological fluids.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Radioimmunoassay Analyzer in global, including the following market information:
Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Radioimmunoassay Analyzer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Benchtop Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Radioimmunoassay Analyzer include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott, Danaher, Siemens Healthcare, BioMerieux, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, DiaSorin, Tosoh and Euroimmun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Radioimmunoassay Analyzer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Benchtop
Floor-standing
Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Radioimmunoassay Analyzer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Radioimmunoassay Analyzer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Radioimmunoassay Analyzer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Radioimmunoassay Analyzer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Roche Diagnostics
Abbott
Danaher
Siemens Healthcare
BioMerieux
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
DiaSorin
Tosoh
Euroimmun
Snibe
Inova Diagnostics
Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Leadman Biochemistry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radioimmunoassay Analyze
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Automated Radioimmunoassay Immunoassay Analyzer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Automated Radioimmunoassay Immunoassay Analyzer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Radioimmunoassay Analyzer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Automated Radioimmunoassay Immunoassay Analyzer Sales Market Report 2021