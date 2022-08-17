Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A gastrostomy tube (also called a G-tube) is a tube inserted through the belly that brings nutrition directly to the stomach. It’s one of the ways doctors can make sure kids who have trouble eating get the fluid and calories they need. A surgeon puts in a G-tube during a short procedure called a gastrostomy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Gastrostomy Tube in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Gastrostomy Tube companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Gastrostomy Tube market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hospitals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Gastrostomy Tube include Fresenius Kabi, Cardinal Health, Avanos Medical, Medline, Applied Medical Technology, Moog, B. Braun, Cook Medical and Boston Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Gastrostomy Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Home Care
Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oncology
Gastroenterology
Neurology
Diabetes
Other
Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Gastrostomy Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Gastrostomy Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Gastrostomy Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Gastrostomy Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fresenius Kabi
Cardinal Health
Avanos Medical
Medline
Applied Medical Technology
Moog
B. Braun
Cook Medical
Boston Scientific
BARD
ConMed
Alcor Scientific
Vygon
