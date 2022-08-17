Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A gastrostomy tube (also called a G-tube) is a tube inserted through the belly that brings nutrition directly to the stomach. It’s one of the ways doctors can make sure kids who have trouble eating get the fluid and calories they need. A surgeon puts in a G-tube during a short procedure called a gastrostomy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Gastrostomy Tube in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Gastrostomy Tube companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Gastrostomy Tube market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hospitals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Gastrostomy Tube include Fresenius Kabi, Cardinal Health, Avanos Medical, Medline, Applied Medical Technology, Moog, B. Braun, Cook Medical and Boston Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Gastrostomy Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Home Care

Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Diabetes

Other

Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Gastrostomy Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Gastrostomy Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Gastrostomy Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Gastrostomy Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fresenius Kabi

Cardinal Health

Avanos Medical

Medline

Applied Medical Technology

Moog

B. Braun

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific

BARD

ConMed

Alcor Scientific

Vygon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Gastrostomy Tube Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Gastrostomy Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Gastrostomy Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Gastrostomy Tube Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Gastrostomy Tube Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Gastrostomy Tube Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Gastrostomy Tube Companies

4 S

