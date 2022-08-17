Inks for Digital Textile Printing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inks for Digital Textile Printing in global, including the following market information:
Global Inks for Digital Textile Printing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inks for Digital Textile Printing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Inks for Digital Textile Printing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inks for Digital Textile Printing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reactive Dye Inks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inks for Digital Textile Printing include Dupont, Huntsman, JK Group, Kornit, DyStar, SPGprints, BASF, Jay Chemical and Marabu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inks for Digital Textile Printing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inks for Digital Textile Printing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Inks for Digital Textile Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Reactive Dye Inks
Acidic Ink
Paint Ink
Dispersion & Sublimation Ink
Global Inks for Digital Textile Printing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Inks for Digital Textile Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clothing Industry
Textile Industry
Others
Global Inks for Digital Textile Printing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Inks for Digital Textile Printing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inks for Digital Textile Printing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inks for Digital Textile Printing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inks for Digital Textile Printing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Inks for Digital Textile Printing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dupont
Huntsman
JK Group
Kornit
DyStar
SPGprints
BASF
Jay Chemical
Marabu
Dow Corning
EFI
Sensient
Magna Colours
Anajet
Print-Rite
Lanyu
Hongsam
INKBANK
TrendVision
INKWIN
