Global VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Circuit-Switched Fallback (CSFB)

Voice over LTE Generic Access (VoLGA)

Voice over IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS)

Segment by Application

Smartphones

Laptops and Tablets

Other

By Company

AT&T Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Nokia Corporation

KT Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Mitel Networks Corporation

Huawei Technologies

Ribbon Communications US LLC

Vodafone Group Plc

Claro (America Movil)

T-Mobile USA Inc.

Orange SA

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Verizon Wireless

Rogers Communications Inc.

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Circuit-Switched Fallback (CSFB)

1.2.3 Voice over LTE Generic Access (VoLGA)

1.2.4 Voice over IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Smartphones

1.3.3 Laptops and Tablets

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Industry Trends

2.3.2 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Drivers

2.3.3 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Challenges

2.3.4 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)



