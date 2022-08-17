Global VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Circuit-Switched Fallback (CSFB)
Voice over LTE Generic Access (VoLGA)
Voice over IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS)
Segment by Application
Smartphones
Laptops and Tablets
Other
By Company
AT&T Inc.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Oracle Corporation
Cisco Systems Inc.
Nokia Corporation
KT Corporation
Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
Mitel Networks Corporation
Huawei Technologies
Ribbon Communications US LLC
Vodafone Group Plc
Claro (America Movil)
T-Mobile USA Inc.
Orange SA
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
Verizon Wireless
Rogers Communications Inc.
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Circuit-Switched Fallback (CSFB)
1.2.3 Voice over LTE Generic Access (VoLGA)
1.2.4 Voice over IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Smartphones
1.3.3 Laptops and Tablets
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Industry Trends
2.3.2 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Drivers
2.3.3 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Challenges
2.3.4 VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
