Global Saloon Wheel Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Casting
Forging
Other
Segment by Application
Saloon
SUVs
Others
By Company
CITIC Dicastal
Borbet
Ronal Wheels
Superior Industries
Enkei Wheels
Lizhong Group
Wanfeng Auto
Iochpe-Maxion
Zhejiang Jinfei Holding Group
Topy Group
Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels
Accuride
Steel Strips Wheels
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Saloon Wheel Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Saloon Wheel
1.2 Saloon Wheel Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Saloon Wheel Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Casting
1.2.3 Forging
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Saloon Wheel Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Saloon Wheel Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Saloon
1.3.3 SUVs
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Saloon Wheel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Saloon Wheel Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Saloon Wheel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Saloon Wheel Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Saloon Wheel Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Saloon Wheel Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Saloon Wheel Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Saloon Wheel Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.7 India Saloon Wheel Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Saloon Wheel Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Saloon Wheel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Saloon Wheel Market Share by Company Type
