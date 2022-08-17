Global Polyphthalamide Resin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polyphthalamide Resin market was valued at 11.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.53% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyphthalamide (PPA) is a subset of thermoplastic synthetic resins in the polyamide (nylon) family defined as when 55% or more moles of the carboxylic acid portion of the repeating unit in the polymer chain is composed of a combination of terephthalic (TPA) and isophthalic (IPA) acids.PPA based resins are molded into parts to replace metals in applications requiring high temperature resistance such as automotive powertrain components, the housing for high temperature electrical connectors and many other uses.The base resin of PPA is generally modified by adding glass fiber, carbon fiber, minerals, and a combination of different materials to improve its properties. PPA resin has wide applications in under-the-bonnet automotive components, electrical and electronic devices such as LEDs, domestic appliances, and plastic components that are in contact with drinking water, in machinery parts, and in some personal care applications.

By Market Verdors:

Evonik

DSM

Akro Plastics

Arkema

Solvay

EMS-Chemie

DowDuPont

BASF

By Types:

Unfilled PPA

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Mineral Filled

Hybrid

By Applications:

Automotive

Electronic

Machinery and Applications

Personal Care

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polyphthalamide Resin Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Unfilled PPA

1.4.3 Glass Fiber

1.4.4 Carbon Fiber

1.4.5 Mineral Filled

1.4.6 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Electronic

1.5.4 Machinery and Applications

1.5.5 Personal Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polyphthalamide Resin Market

1.8.1 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyphthalamide Resin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polyphthalamide Resin Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polyphthala

