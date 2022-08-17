Global Parking and Curbside Management Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Parking and Curbside Management market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Parking and Curbside Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Taxi Dispatch

Holding Lot Management Valet

Commercial Ground Transportation Management

Others

Segment by Application

Main Road

Side Road

Others

By Company

Bosch

City Tech

CMS

Conduent

Coord

CurbIQ

Fehr and Peers

IBI Group

Passport

Populus

PTV Group

SP Plus Corporation

Stantec

Teralytics

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Parking and Curbside Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Taxi Dispatch

1.2.3 Holding Lot Management Valet

1.2.4 Commercial Ground Transportation Management

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Parking and Curbside Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Main Road

1.3.3 Side Road

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Parking and Curbside Management Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Parking and Curbside Management Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Parking and Curbside Management Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Parking and Curbside Management Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Parking and Curbside Management Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Parking and Curbside Management Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Parking and Curbside Management Industry Trends

2.3.2 Parking and Curbside Management Market Drivers

2.3.3 Parking and Curbside Management Market Challenges

2.3.4 Parking and Curbside Management Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Parking and Curbside Management Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global T

