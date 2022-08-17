Global Mobile Communication Antennas Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Mobile Communication Antennas market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Communication Antennas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Omni-directional

Directional

Segment by Application

Aviation

Mainland

Other

By Company

COMPROD

ViaSat Inc.

Tongyu Communication Inc.

Siemens

Mobile Mark

Kathrein-Werke

JEM Engineering, LLC

Rohde & Schwarz

SMC Group

Antenna Research Associates, Inc

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Communication Antennas Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Omni-directional

1.2.3 Directional

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Communication Antennas Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Aviation

1.3.3 Mainland

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Mobile Communication Antennas Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Mobile Communication Antennas Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Mobile Communication Antennas Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Mobile Communication Antennas Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Mobile Communication Antennas Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Mobile Communication Antennas Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Mobile Communication Antennas Industry Trends

2.3.2 Mobile Communication Antennas Market Drivers

2.3.3 Mobile Communication Antennas Market Challenges

2.3.4 Mobile Communication Antennas Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Mobile Communication Antennas Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Communication Antennas Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Communication Antennas Revenue

