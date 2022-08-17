Global IoT Edge Platforms Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

IoT Edge Platforms Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT Edge Platforms Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cloud-based
On-premises
Segment by Application
Large Enterprises
SMEs
By Company
AWS
Azure IoT Edge
Rancher
Akamai
Check Point
NETSCOUT
Bosch
ClearBlade
Crosser
EdgeIQ
IBM
IoT-Ignite
Software AG
StackPath
FogHorn
SAS
Nutanix
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global IoT Edge Platforms Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud-based
1.2.3 On-premises
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global IoT Edge Platforms Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Large Enterprises
1.3.3 SMEs
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global IoT Edge Platforms Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 IoT Edge Platforms Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 IoT Edge Platforms Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 IoT Edge Platforms Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 IoT Edge Platforms Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 IoT Edge Platforms Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 IoT Edge Platforms Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 IoT Edge Platforms Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 IoT Edge Platforms Software Market Challenges
2.3.4 IoT Edge Platforms Software Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top IoT Edge Platforms Software Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top IoT Edge Platforms Software Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global IoT Edge Platforms Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global
