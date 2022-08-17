Global Histidine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Histidine market was valued at 18.8 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.45% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Histidine is one of 22 amino acids derived from foods with high protein content, as well as certain grains. It is one of the aromatic amino acids that start out being an essential amino acid in human infants, but then later become a non- Acid as the body begins to synthesize it from imidazole, an organic compound and component of the aromatic ring in the acid`s chemical structure.Histidine, as one of 22 amino acids, is an important product. Currently, there are two producing process, such as fermentation method and hydrolysis method. Kyowa Hakko Bio and Ajinomoto produce histidine with fermentation method. Manufacturer in China tend to use hydrolysis method, also there production is limited. Histidine has many applications such as pharmaceuticals, feed, food and other. In 2017, food consumed histidine amount was 559.5 MT, with a consumption share of 21.83%. Histidine consumed in pharmaceuticals and feed were separately 1516.2 and 393.1 MT in 2017. Histidine production bases are concentrated in Japan and China. Kyowa Hakko Bio and Ajinomoto separately have their self-factory in Japan and China. In 2017, Japan produced about 1489.7 MT histidine, with a production share of 58.13%. As the second largest production region, Chinese histidine production was 1073.2 MT.

By Market Verdors:

Kyowa Hakko Bio

Ajinomoto

Shine Star Biological Engineering

KingYork Group

Huaheng Biologgical

By Types:

Fermentation Method

Hydrolysis Method

By Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Feed

Food

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

