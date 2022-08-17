Global Edge Computing Platform Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Edge Computing Platform market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Edge Computing Platform market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cloud-based
On-premises
Segment by Application
Large Enterprises
SMEs
By Company
Mutable
MobileedgeX
Affirmed Networks
Edge Gravity
EdgeConneX
Section
Hangar
German Edge Cloud
ClearBlade
AlefEdge
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Edge Computing Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud-based
1.2.3 On-premises
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Edge Computing Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Large Enterprises
1.3.3 SMEs
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Edge Computing Platform Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Edge Computing Platform Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Edge Computing Platform Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Edge Computing Platform Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Edge Computing Platform Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Edge Computing Platform Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Edge Computing Platform Industry Trends
2.3.2 Edge Computing Platform Market Drivers
2.3.3 Edge Computing Platform Market Challenges
2.3.4 Edge Computing Platform Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Edge Computing Platform Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Edge Computing Platform Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Edge Computing Platform Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Edge Computing Platform Market Share by Company Type (Tier
