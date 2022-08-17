Global Data Marketplaces Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Data Marketplaces market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Data Marketplaces market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Personal
Business
Sensor
Segment by Application
Finance
E-Commerce
Transportation
Medical
Government
Energy
Others
By Company
Advaneo GmbH
Dawex Systems SAS
Caruso GmbH
Deutsche Telekom
Streamr Network AG
Qlik Technologies
xDayta
Kasabi
Infochimps
The IOTA Foundation
SettleMint
Microsoft
Otonomo
Data Fairplay GmbH
Amazon
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Data Marketplaces Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Personal
1.2.3 Business
1.2.4 Sensor
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Data Marketplaces Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Finance
1.3.3 E-Commerce
1.3.4 Transportation
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Government
1.3.7 Energy
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Data Marketplaces Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Data Marketplaces Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Data Marketplaces Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Data Marketplaces Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Data Marketplaces Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Data Marketplaces Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Data Marketplaces Industry Trends
2.3.2 Data Marketplaces Market Drivers
2.3.3 Data Marketplaces Market Challenges
2.3.4 Data Marketplaces Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Data Marketplaces Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Data Marketplaces Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Data Marketplaces Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Data Marketpla
