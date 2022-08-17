Global Cosmetic Packaging Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Cosmetic Packaging Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cosmetic Packaging Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Plastic
Glass
Metal
Paper
Others
Segment by Application
Hair Care
Nail Care
Skin Care
Others
By Company
Albea Group
Amcor Ltd.
Aptargroup Inc.
Cosmopak U.S.A. Llc
HCP Packaging (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
LIBO Cosmetics Company Ltd.
Quadpack Group
Rexam Plc
Silgan Holding Inc.
World Wide Packaging Llc
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cosmetic Packaging Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Packaging Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Plastic
1.2.3 Glass
1.2.4 Metal
1.2.5 Paper
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cosmetic Packaging Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hair Care
1.3.3 Nail Care
1.3.4 Skin Care
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cosmetic Packaging Materials Production
2.1 Global Cosmetic Packaging Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cosmetic Packaging Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cosmetic Packaging Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cosmetic Packaging Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cosmetic Packaging Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cosmetic Packaging Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cosmetic Packaging Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Cosmetic Packaging Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Cosmetic Packaging Materials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Cosmetic Packaging Ma
