Global Construction Data Analytics Tool Market Research Report 2022

Construction Data Analytics Tool market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Data Analytics Tool market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Installed-PC

Installed-Mobile

Cloud-Based

Segment by Application

General Contractors

Building Owners

Independent Construction Managers

Sub-Contractors

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Autodesk

Synchro

SmartPM Technologies

Katerra

B2W Software

Valkir Academy

Biosite Systems Ltd

Briq

Buildcon

Builderbox

BuildSafe

Spectra QEST

DADO

Datumate

Disperse

Doxel.ai

Eos Group

Hivemap

Hexagon PPM

Kapio Cloud

RIB Software

Nektar Inc.

nPlan

ProNovos Construction Analytics

152HQ

Versatile

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Construction Data Analytics Tool Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Installed-PC

1.2.3 Installed-Mobile

1.2.4 Cloud-Based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Construction Data Analytics Tool Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 General Contractors

1.3.3 Building Owners

1.3.4 Independent Construction Managers

1.3.5 Sub-Contractors

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Construction Data Analytics Tool Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Construction Data Analytics Tool Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Construction Data Analytics Tool Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Construction Data Analytics Tool Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Construction Data Analytics Tool Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Construction Data Analytics Tool Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Construction Data Analytics Tool Industry Trends

2.3.2 Construction Data Analytics Tool Market Drivers

2.3.3 Construction Data Analytics Tool Market Challenges

2.3.4 Construction Data Analytics Tool Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Construction Data Analytics Tool Players by Revenue



