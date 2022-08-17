Global Catamarans Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Catamarans are multi-hulled boats and are considered as luxury cruising yachts. Catamarans were used for racing or sports purposes, however, over the past few years, these have been manufactured for cruising as well. Along with sports and cruising, catamarans are also used for various other applications such as passenger transport and military operations.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Catamarans in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Catamarans is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 1470 million US$ in 2027, from 1120 million US$ in 2021,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Spirited Designs

Lagoon Catamaran

Fountaine Pajot

Matrix Yachts

Voyage Yachts

TomCat Boats

Robertson and Caine

Gemini Catamarans

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sailing Catamarans

Engine-powered catamarans

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cruising

Sporting

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Catamarans market.

Chapter 1, to describe Catamarans Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Catamarans, with sales, revenue, and price of Catamarans, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Catamarans, for each region, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Catamarans market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Catamarans sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Catamarans Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Sailing Catamarans

1.2.2 Engine-powered catamarans

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Cruising

1.3.2 Sporting

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

