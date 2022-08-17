Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Bag on Valve System (BOV) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bag on Valve System (BOV) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
by Product
Aerosol B.O.V.
Standard B.O.V
Non-Spray/Low Pressure B.O.V
by Valve type
Male Valve
Female Valve
by Material
Aluminum
Tin Plate
Steel
Plastic
Segment by Application
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Home Care
Food & Beverages
Automotive & Industrial
By Company
Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A. (IT)
AptarGroup (US)
Lindal Group (DE)
Precision Valve Corporation (US)
KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Vozice a.s (CZ)
Summit Packaging System (US)
Exal Corporation (US)
Chicago Aerosol LLC, (US)
TOYO & DEUTSCHE AEROSOL GMBH (DE)
Bemis Company (US)
Aurena Laboratories (SE)
Shanghai Golden Aerosol Co., Ltd. (CN)
MBC Aerosol (US)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bag on Valve System (BOV) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aerosol B.O.V.
1.2.3 Standard B.O.V
1.2.4 Non-Spray/Low Pressure B.O.V
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Home Care
1.3.5 Food & Beverages
1.3.6 Automotive & Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Production
2.1 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4
