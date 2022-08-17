Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Dual Phase Steel

Martensitic Steel

Boron Steel

TRIP Steel

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Company

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd

ArcelorMittal SA

Tata Steel Limited

Kobe Steel Ltd.

POSCO

SSAB AB

ThyssenKrupp AG

United Steel Corporation

AK Steel Holding Corporation

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Production

2.1 Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Gl

