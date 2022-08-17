Global Ammonium Bicarbonate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ammonium Bicarbonate market was valued at 1265.56 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ammonium bicarbonate is an inorganic compound with formula (NH4) HCO3, simplified to NH5CO3. It is the bicarbonate salt of ammonium. It is a colourless solid that degrades readily to carbon dioxide and ammonia.The global average price of ammonium bicarbonate is in the decreasing trend, from 112 USD/MT in 2011 to 101 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Ammonium Bicarbonate includes Food Grade Technical Grade and Agriculture Grade, and the proportion of agriculture grade ammonium bicarbonate in 2015 is about 83%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. Ammonium Bicarbonate is widely used in agriculture and food industry The most proportion of Ammonium Bicarbonate is used in agriculture, and the production proportion in 2015 is about 80%. China region is the largest supplier of ammonium bicarbonate, with a production market share nearly 93% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of ammonium bicarbonate, enjoying production market share nearly 4% in 2015. China also is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 88.5% in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 3.5%. Market competition is intense. Merial, Shandong ShunTian Chemical Anhui Jinhe etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the Solid position in the industry.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/148165/global-ammonium-bicarbonate-market-2022-489

By Market Verdors:

BASF

ADDCON

Sumitomo Chemical

MCF

Shandong ShunTian Chemical

Anhui Jinhe

Haoyuan Chemical

Anhui Huaertai Chemical

Jinshi Group

Sanning Chemical

Huaqiang Group

Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

Jinyimeng Group

Weijiao Group

Jiuyuan Chemical

Fengxi Fertilizer

Yulong Chemical

Sanhe Chemical

Xiangfeng Group

Yuhua Chemical

By Types:

Agriculture Grade

Food Grade

Technical Grade

By Applications:

Food Industry

Rubber And Leather Industry

Agriculture

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/148165/global-ammonium-bicarbonate-market-2022-489

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ammonium Bicarbonate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ammonium Bicarbonate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Agriculture Grade

1.4.3 Food Grade

1.4.4 Technical Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ammonium Bicarbonate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food Industry

1.5.3 Rubber And Leather Industry

1.5.4 Agriculture

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ammonium Bicarbonate Market

1.8.1 Global Ammonium Bicarbonate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ammonium Bicarbonate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ammonium Bicarbonate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ammonium Bicarbonate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ammonium Bicarbonate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Ammonium Bicarbonate Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ammonium Bicarbonate Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/148165/global-ammonium-bicarbonate-market-2022-489

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/