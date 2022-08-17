Global Aircraft Pitot Tubes Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

A Pitot tube, also known as Pitot probe, is a flow measurement device used to measure fluid flow velocity.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Aircraft Pitot Tubes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Americas accounted for the maximum shares of the aircraft pitot tubes market during 2021. Our analysts have predicted that the market will will witness steady growth in the Americas during the next five years and this will mainly attribute to the high growth potential for aircraft OEMs and systems and equipment suppliers in this region.

The worldwide market for Aircraft Pitot Tubes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

United Technologies (UTC)

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Transdigm Group (Aerosonic)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

S Shape Pitot Tubes

L Shape Pitot Tubes

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Aircraft Pitot Tubes market.

Chapter 1, to describe Aircraft Pitot Tubes Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Aircraft Pitot Tubes, with sales, revenue, and price of Aircraft Pitot Tubes, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Aircraft Pitot Tubes, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Aircraft Pitot Tubes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aircraft Pitot Tubes sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aircraft Pitot Tubes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 S Shape Pitot Tubes

1.2.2 L Shape Pitot Tubes

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft

1.3.2 Wide-Body Aircraft

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil

