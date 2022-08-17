Global 2-Methyl-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (CAS 2682-20-4) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

2-Methyl-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (CAS 2682-20-4) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Methyl-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (CAS 2682-20-4) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fungicide

 

Preservative

 

Segment by Application

Personal Care Products

Cosmetic

Coating

Pulp

Others

By Company

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Promchem

Spectrum Chemical

Leap Labchem

ShanDong Fine Chemical

Hangzhou DayangChem

Hangzhou J&H Chemical

Shanghai Orgpharma Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Methyl-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (CAS 2682-20-4) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Methyl-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (CAS 2682-20-4) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fungicide
1.2.3 Preservative
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Methyl-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (CAS 2682-20-4) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Personal Care Products
1.3.3 Cosmetic
1.3.4 Coating
1.3.5 Pulp
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-Methyl-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (CAS 2682-20-4) Production
2.1 Global 2-Methyl-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (CAS 2682-20-4) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-Methyl-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (CAS 2682-20-4) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-Methyl-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (CAS 2682-20-4) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-Methyl-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (CAS 2682-20-4) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-Methyl-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (CAS 2682-20-4) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-Methyl-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (CAS 2682-20-4) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-Methyl-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (CAS 2682-20-4) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-Methyl-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (

 

