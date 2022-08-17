Floor Tile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Floor Tile is a thin object usually square or rectangular in shape. Tile is a manufactured piece of hard-wearing material such as ceramic, stone, wood, used for covering floors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Floor Tile in global, including the following market information:

The global Floor Tile market was valued at 134800 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 188890 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ceramic Floor Tile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Floor Tile include Mohawk Industries, Tarkett, Interface, Dare Power Dekor Home, Guangdong Dongpeng, Armstrong Flooring, Lamosa, Pamesa and Forbo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Floor Tile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Floor Tile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)

Global Floor Tile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Floor Tile Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Floor Tile Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Floor Tile Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Floor Tile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Floor Tile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Floor Tile Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Floor Tile Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Floor Tile Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Floor Tile Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Floor Tile Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Floor Tile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Floor Tile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Floor Tile Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floor Tile Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Floor Tile Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floor Tile Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Floor Tile Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ceramic Floor Tile

4.1.3 Wood Floor Tile

4.1.4 Stone Floor Tile

4.1.5 O

