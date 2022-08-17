Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A bicycle frame forms the basic structure of a bicycle.It provides safety and a distinct shape to the bicycle.Traditional usage of steel as a material for bicycle frames has been continuing the last few hundred years.Since carbon fiber essentially took over the performance cycling world nearly two decades ago, the bike industry has continued to crank out ever-lighter, stiffer, and more impressive designs that were impossible to make in metal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame in global, including the following market information:

The global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame market was valued at 601.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1270.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Road Bike Frame Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame include Topkey, Giant Manufacturing, Carbotec Industrial, Astro Tech, Ten Tech Composite, Advanced International Multitech, Apro Tech, Quest Composite Technology and YMA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

