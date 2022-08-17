Black Foam Glass Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Black Foam Glass is a cellular glass insulation material that's impervious to moisture, inert, resistant to insects and vermin, strong, and reasonably well-insulating . It can be used for insulating roofs, walls, and below-grade applications, including beneath slabs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Black Foam Glass in global, including the following market information:

The global Black Foam Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Closed Cell Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Black Foam Glass include Pittsburgh Corning, GLAPOR, Zhong Tai Tian Cheng, JSC Gomelglass, REFAGLASS, Zhejiang DEHO, Huichang New Material and ZhenShen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Black Foam Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Black Foam Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Black Foam Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Black Foam Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Black Foam Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Black Foam Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Black Foam Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Black Foam Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Black Foam Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Black Foam Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Black Foam Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Black Foam Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Black Foam Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Black Foam Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Black Foam Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Black Foam Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Black Foam Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Black Foam Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Black Foam Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Black Foam Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

