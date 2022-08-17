Bio-Based N-butanol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Bio-Based N-butanol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-Based N-butanol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Sugar Cane

Corn

Others

Segment by Application

Biofuel

Industrial Solvent

Others

By Company

Gevo

Cobalt

Green Biologics

Butamax

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-Based N-butanol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Sugar Cane

1.2.3 Corn

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Biofuel

1.3.3 Industrial Solvent

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Production

2.1 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

3 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Bio-Based N-butanol by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Bio-Based N-butanol

